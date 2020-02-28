The coronavirus is on the minds of many people. While the reported number of cases in the United States remains relatively small, and Minnesota has yet to identify a case, we must anticipate that COVID-19 will reach Minnesota.
The Otter Tail County Public Health Department is ready to respond and is providing reliable sources for people to use for answers to their questions concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19). According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) “coronaviruses are a large family of viruses. They are estimated to cause about a third of all cases of the common cold.” COVID-19 is “a viral respiratory illness caused by a corona virus that has not been found in humans before.”
Like with any contagious illness, the goal is to reduce the spread of the virus from person to person. Therefore, public health recommends the following steps be taken:
• Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.
• Cover your cough.
• Stay home when you are sick.
Otter Tail Public Health, along with the MDH, encourages people, to follow general preparedness guidelines:
• Stay informed. Visit the MDH website listed below.
• Have a backup plan if a caregiver such as daycare or a parent is sick.
• Maintain a supply of essential items, such as non-perishable food.
• Think about necessary items to have at home, including prescription medicines (check your refill dates), and non-prescription medications, such as fever-reducing medications.
For additional information visit ottertailcountymn.us/department/public-health/ or call 218-998-8320. MDH website: www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.