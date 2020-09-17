The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in locating Joshua Sundblad a 44-year-old missing from rural Erhard since Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Please call the Sheriff's Office at 218-998-8555.
OTC Sheriff's Office looking for missing person
You spelled Sundblad wrong. You put Sunblad. It’s Sundblad.
