Every year, the Fergus Falls Public Library staff excitedly pick their favorite new books of the year for our “Staff Favorites Guide.” Two weeks ago my coworker, early learning librarian, Krista Kugler, featured our youth picks. This week, I’m highlighting our favorite books of the year for adults. Grab a mug of hot cocoa and a warm blanket and prepare for some great reads.
Fiction:
Midnight on the Marne by Sarah Adlakha
A historical novel, but with a twist. Marcelle, a nurse who dabbles in espionage and George, an American soldier, fall in love and struggle to survive during WWl. Years later when George has the opportunity to change history, will he? A unique, refreshing read. ~ Krista
Vacationland by Meg Mitchell Moore
This is the perfect summer read: interesting characters, a vacationland Maine setting and a multi-generational plot that makes it very difficult to put down. Read this in winter to transport yourself to the beach. ~ Katelyn
The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell
This book will transport readers to Italy in the late 1500s. The writing is exquisite and each sentence is well crafted, brilliantly creating place and evoking emotion. Lucrezia is among the most likable characters I have met in literature. ~ Gail
Blitz by Daniel O’Malley
Follow members of the Checquey, a top-secret, high-powered British governmental organization for those with magical powers. They monitor magic-related events and fight evil, while keeping their identity hidden. Set in both WWII and present day London. ~ Katelyn
Carrie Soto is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Retired tennis star Carrie Soto returns to competitive tennis to defend her record. Carrie was raised by her father to be relentless in her pursuit of excellence. But what if she can't win anymore? Not just for sports fans. ~ Katelyn
Nonfiction:
The Best American Short Stories 2022
Everyone has time for a short story. Filled with memorable works of prose that capture your imagination and challenge you to think, this annual anthology is one of my favorite stocking stuffers. ~ Kia
Tough: My Journey to True Power by Terry Crews
An honest autobiography where Crews shares personal, tough stories and the lessons learned from those experiences. Entertaining and inspiring, I recommend listening to the audiobook as Crews narrates himself. ~ Krista
Cabin Fever by Jonathan Franklin & Michael Smith
The true account of a cruise ship that took off for a month-long trip in March 2020. Written by investigative journalists, this book looks at the passengers and crew as they face a pandemic at sea. ~ Katelyn
Pretty Good House by Dan Kolbert, Emily Mottram, Michael Maines, Christopher Briley
This book is interesting, informative, inspirational, and aesthetically pleasing. Combining science, architecture and design elements researchers have come together to design better homes. ~ Gail
My last pick is not a book, but a wonderful, Minnesota-based magazine: BookWomen magazine. Reading this quarterly Minnesota-published magazine is like talking with a close friend about the best books they have read lately. A subscription makes a great gift to yourself or others! ~ Katelyn
We have a large display of these books at the Fergus Falls Public Library. Stop by and find your next great read!
Katelyn Boyer is the Adult Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
