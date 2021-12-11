Each year the staff of the Fergus Falls Public Library gather their favorite reads of the year into our “Staff Favorites Guide.” You can find this year’s full brochure, along with past years at bit.ly/ffplfaves21. We also have a lovely display in the library featuring these books. Since I am the adult-services librarian, I am going to focus on our favorite adult picks for this year. These are all 2021 releases.
Fiction: “Girl, 11” by Amy Suiter Clarke. “Girl, 11” follows Elle, a true-crime podcast host who is examining the cold case of a serial killer in the hopes of finally uncovering his identity. A thrilling read that kept me guessing until the very end. Recommended by Kelly Arntson.”Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell. Perhaps it was the right book at the right time. Historical fiction based on Shakespeare, who is never actually named in the book. This is a book about relationships, love, loss, grief and the ways in which we cope. Truly a lovely work of fiction. Recommended by Gail Hedstrom.“Christmas by the Book” by Anne Marie Ryan. A feel-good novel about a couple in their 50s who own a bookstore in a small British town in the Cotswolds. A calming, light read with wintry, Christmas atmosphere. Recommended by Katelyn Boyer.“The Rules of Arrangement” by Anisha Bhatia. Bhatia explores serious themes about Indian women’s lives, their independence, their family roles, arranged marriages and more. All in a light, easy to read, enjoyable novel. Also try “The Unlikely Adventures of the Shergill Sisters” by Balli Kaur Jaswal. Recommended by Katelyn Boyer.“The Last Graduate” by Naomi Novik. In a school full of dangerous maleficaria, grueling homework, and where graduating means a desperate fight past ravenous hordes of monsters, what else is El to do but throw out the rule book and forge her own path free of the Scholomance and away from her destiny? This is the second book in a series. Book 1 is “A Deadly Education.” Recommended by Krista Kugler.Nonfiction:“Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire” by Lizzie Johnson. In this page-turner, reporter Johnson follows many residents of the California town of Paradise, as well as firefighters and other emergency personnel, as they flee the 2018 camp fire, which spread at alarming speed. I learned a lot about the causes of wildfires and was rapt as the residents desperately tried to escape their burning city. Recommended by Katelyn Boyer.“The Next Everest” by Jim Davidson. In 2015, after training for years to climb Mount Everest, Jim Davidson was at Camp 1 when a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Nepal, the largest earthquake in recent years. Jim’s group was stranded on the mountain with no way to get down safely. How does a person find the courage and resilience to pursue a dream after tragedy? Recommended by Kelly Arntson.“Mud, Rocks, Blazes: Letting Go on the Appalachian Trail” by Heather Anderson. To prove that her record-setting hike on the Pacific Crest Trail wasn’t a fluke, Anderson tackles the 2,180 mile Appalachian Trail ranging from Maine to Georgia. A powerful, deeply personal story about facing emotional and physical challenges head on in the quest to find one’s strength and purpose in life. Recommended by Krista Kugler.“Worldly Things” by Michael Kleber-Diggs. In this award-winning poetry book, Minnesota author Kleber-Diggs explores themes of race and family in poems that make you want to read them aloud. Recommended by Katelyn Boyer.”Face to Face the Photographs of Camilla McGrath.” Black and white photos taken mostly in the ‘70s and ‘80s depicting pop culture in a casual, homespun way. The photos depict “It” people of the moment, but McGrath was photographing friends, not celebrities, which makes it seem like you are looking through a friend’s photo album and enjoying every minute of it. Recommended by Gail Hedstrom.This is just a sampling of what library staff have read and enjoyed this year. I hope you have had a wonderful reading year as well. Be sure to share your favorite reads of 2021 with us the next time that you visit the library.