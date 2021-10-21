The cornstalks rustled as we walked by, eyes focused on our map and the different paths in front of us. The sun shone brightly overhead while children laughed in the distance. “There it is! I did it!” my mom exclaimed as we came to a numbered post. “Yay!” “Wooo!” my sister-in-law and I cheered as we took turns marking our punch card. Then we were off, searching for the next post in our quest to find all 10 checkpoints. We continued to navigate through the various turns and dead ends. Seven stops later, we snapped a picture at the final post and found ourselves successfully exiting the corn maze.
This past weekend I visited two different pumpkin patches in the area with my mom and sister-in-law. The sunny, clear sky made it the perfect way for the three of us to enjoy the outdoors and participate in a classic autumn activity. Mother Goose and Bean’s and Thea’s Pumpkin Patch are two wonderful family-friendly locations where one can enjoy the beautiful fall weather, find unique pumpkins, and enjoy delicious treats. Since their seasons are coming to a close, I recommend taking advantage of the opportunity to visit these local patches before the notorious cold, white precipitation falls from the sky.
Besides pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and reading, what other enjoyable activities can you do outside with your child(ren) this fall? The following list might inspire your family to do some outdoor activities together!
Rake the leaves in your yard and create a huge leaf pile or leaf maze.
Visit the farmers market. The Fergus Falls Farmers Market is located in front of the Otter Tail County Historical Society Museum Wednesdays from 2-5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Take a scenic drive and enjoy the autumn colors. Did you know the library has state park passes available for checkout? Call for availability!
Go for a family bike ride or hike. The library has two adult bikes and helmets available for checkout.
Think you know the Fergus Falls area? Try geocaching! There are at least 20 different caches in or close to Fergus Falls and one right by the library.
Find an autumn scavenger hunt online, or create your own, and work with your child(ren) to complete it together!
Have your child(ren) design an obstacle course using leaves, sticks, outdoor toys, pumpkins, etc.
Play a group game outdoors! The library has bocce ball, croquet, tennis rackets and balls, as well as a pickleball set available for checkout.
Decorate for fall and/or Halloween.
Make hot chocolate or cider and sit outside, watching the sunset. Bonus points if you include s’mores!
It can be difficult engaging your child(ren) with fresh outdoor activities. While there are plenty of ideas available online, do not overlook the different books we offer at the library. “Little Walks Big Adventures” by Erin Buhr contains over 50 adventure ideas to do with a toddler as well as an assortment of open-ended activities. “Nature for the Very Young” by Marcia Bowden is perfect for ages 3-8 and offers seasonal lessons when exploring nature. “Seasons of Play” by Rusty Keeler provides a photo journey through different child care centers for readers to glean fresh ideas for outdoor fun. “Let’s Go Outside” by Steph Scott and Katie Akers delivers game and project ideas and “I Love Dirt!” by Jennifer Ward shares interactive methods of connecting children with nature. For older children, check out “Outdoor Science Lab” by Liz Lee Heinecke and “Maker Lab Outdoors” by Jack Challoner for engaging science experiment ideas.
If you need a break from the outdoors next weekend, stop by the library on Oct. 30 to participate in our “Halloween Fun @ the Library!” event. A variety of activities will be available for families from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. — registration is not required. This event is perfect for children ages 3-9, but siblings are also welcome to join in on the fun. Staff will be wearing their costumes and we would love to see yours as well! This not-so-scary event is an excellent way to kick off the Halloween weekend.
Krista Kugler is the children’s services librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.