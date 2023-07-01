Here are some books, fiction and nonfiction, that keep you turning the pages. These books would make great summer reads, whether you’re reading outside or curled up in your favorite chair indoors. For more great page turners, search online for “most anticipated books of 2022” or another previous year. This will give you compelling reads that are easier to access than this summer’s publications, and last summer’s books are usually now available in paperback.
Fiction
“The Beach Trap” by Ali Brady is a fun, summer read. Kat and Blake first met at summer camp when they were 12 years old. They were best friends until they discovered that they shared the same father--he had two families. Fast forward 20ish years later and their dad has died, leaving them joint custody of the family beach house in Destin, Florida. They haven't spoken since summer camp, but now they must work together to figure out what to do with the house. I devoured this book in one day. I look forward to reading more by Ali Brady, the pen name of two women (a creative director of advertising and a physician) writing together! Their second book, “The Comeback Summer,” came out last month.
“The Happy Couple” by Naoise Dolan is an interesting character study. Celine and Luke have been together for three years. One day their train of thought goes: What's the point in staying together if they don't plan on someday getting married? Well, they do share a cat and a home. They guess they might as well get engaged. Dolan follows both Celine and Luke's perspectives as they sort through the past three years of their relationship and their prior relationships to try and figure out if they really should get married. These chapters from the past are interspersed with the present day perspective: the decision to get married, the engagement party, and the day of the wedding, etc. Celine and her family are Irish, and I enjoyed their Irishisms. This was a fun, fresh read. Dolan is a queer, autistic Irish author who has written additional novels.
“Same Time Next Summer” by Annabel Monaghan would make a great beach read. Sam likes her predictable life in NYC with her doctor fiancé and HR job. She mostly avoids spending too much time at her family's Long Island summer house. After that one summer where Wyatt broke her heart, she had to work really hard to get herself back together. Then her mother asks her to stay for a week to check out a wedding venue and it turns out that Wyatt is back on the island for the first time in years. While there's not much surprising about this book, I devoured this book in one sitting. I look forward to reading Monaghan’s previous novel “Nora Goes Off Script.”
Nonfiction
“Walking with Sam” is Andrew McCarthy's memoir of walking the Camino with his 19-year-old son, Sam. Throughout the book, as he walks (and walks, and walks, and each day walks) 53-year-old McCarthy thinks about his life, especially as a parent. He reflects on his relationship with Sam as they take on this challenge together. I thoroughly enjoyed this read. Highly recommended for fans of meditative travel memoirs.
“Beautiful Country” by Qian Julie Wang is a powerful memoir about Wang's childhood and experiences moving from China to America at seven years old. Wang lived in New York City as an undocumented immigrant. Highly recommended; very well written and easy to read. This one will stay with me and would be a good selection for book clubs.
“Joy Hunter: Messy Faceplants, Radical Love, and the Journey That Changed Everything” by Alexis Jones is another memoir. Jones was a successful traveling speaker and author, but she realized that she could not slow down. She kept going and achieving, at an untenable pace. To take a break and look for answers, she, along with her husband and their best friend, rented an RV and set out for the American west. An honest, truly compelling memoir about searching for how you want to spend your days and live your life.
Katelyn Boyer is the Adult Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone