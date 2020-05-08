Perkins/Pribbernow

John Perkins and Mindy Pribbernow would like to announce their wedding engagement.
Mindy graduated from Fergus Falls High School, Concordia College, Moorhead, and Wichita State University. Mindy is an English language arts teacher at East High in Wichita, Kansas.
Her parents are Richard and Carol Joye Pribbernow of Fergus Falls.
John graduated from West Valley High School in Fairbanks, Alaska and the University of Alaska. John is an English language arts teacher at East High in Wichita, Kansas.
His parents are Charles and Bobby (deceased) Perkins, Fairbanks, Alaska.
