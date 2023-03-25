Petunia is very active in several non-profit groups and belongs to three professional clubs. As a result, she usually gets pots of blooming spring bulbs at or around Easter. There are usually several pots of Easter lilies, and several with mixes of miniature daffodils, hyacinths, tulips, squill, crocus and even small iris. Left to her, they would be dead stalks in three days. Luckily, she has Bunkey. He has learned from experience, that is killing a whole bunch of them, how to care for them and which ones he can save to put in his garden in the spring. Here are his tips.





Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?