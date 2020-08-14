Cathie Fredrickson started taking pictures seriously in the last five years at age 65. At first, she took mostly sunsets and flowers pictures which she posted to a few Photography sites on Facebook and shared with friends and family.
One day on Facebook there was a suggestion to go to a minimalist photography site; she had no idea what Minimalist Photography was. She joined a curated minimalist photography group of over 13,000 members from around the world.
She spent the next years learning all she could about minimalist photography which is looking for the “essence” within a picture with minimal distractions. Some of her pictures fit what is called post minimalism.
She loves sharing with others how she sees the world in a minimal way through photography. She is encouraged and supported in her learning and sharing by receiving awards for some pictures on the internet.
She is an administrator on another minimalist photography site that teaches others how to “see” and take better minimalist pictures. She does not consider herself a professional photographer but rather a very enthusiastic hobbyist.
The Evansville Art Center opened following current guidelines. Masks are required, a limit of 10 visitors at a time, and hand sanitizer is recommended. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
