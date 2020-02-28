That is what a tree will tell you when you are planting it. Trees and some shrubs that get planted too deep will develop stem girdling roots (SGRs). This is often the main cause of death. Of course long-term drought, extremes in soil PH levels, or chronically water-logged soil will also do a tree in.
SGRs affect the physical condition of the tree by creating a stem weakness that gets worse each year as the girdling roots get tighter. The stem of the tree may grow up to and over the offending root leaving a depression in the stem. As the tree continues to grow, this depression becomes deeper. Eventually the diameter of the trunk at the depression may be only a fraction of the diameter above the point of compression. Along comes a strong wind and the compression point is where many trees break off under the loading pressure of the storm.
Tree health specialists throw around the term “tree decline.” When trees are chronically stressed by long-term drought, repeated defoliation or SGRs, the normal reserves of chemical energy are slowly depleted. Then, each spring as the tree comes out of dormancy, it is weaker due to this energy depletion. It takes the tree a tremendous amount of chemical energy to releaf, send out new shoots and recover from accidental or wounds or produce flowers and fruit.
As the energy reserves continue to decline and indirectly affect the ability to capture and store new energy, the entire system is affected and begins the decline spiral that leads to premature death. In other words, decline actually refers to the ability to deal with normal tree stresses. This can be from an “open” winter, lack of snow, a short-term summer drought or a defoliation from insects or disease that a healthy can shrug off.
Stem girdling roots impede normal water movement and sap flow. This can indirectly affect the ability to collect and store energy reserves and by directly and indirectly affecting photosynthesis. Some of the first symptoms are leaf scorch or wilting when no other plants are showing those problems. There may be adequate moisture in the soil but the tree can’t move the water because of the area of compression. You may also notice early leaf coloring and drop in the fall and a late leaf out in the spring.
Surveys conducted by the University of Minnesota were in unexplained tree decline in urban areas. They discovered that 80% of those trees had SGRs and had a stem compression of greater than 50%. In all of these cases the compressions were well below ground from 4 to 14 inches below. An out of sight out of mind thing. Later studies demonstrated that the deeper the tree stems are in the soil or mulch the more likely they are to have layers of SGRs. The more soil or mulch piled over the roots, the more likely your tree will fail.
The proper way to plant a tree.
Dig a hole one and a half to two times the width of the root ball after it has been spread out. The hole should be only deep enough for the roots to have about 1 to 2 inches of soil on top of the top root. Don’t add fertilizer or amend the soil. Give the tree at least an inch of water a week and more if it is very hot or dry. It should not be necessary to stake a tree if you have planted it properly. If you do stake it, give the rope room to let the tree sway in the wind. This helps to stiffen the trunk.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
