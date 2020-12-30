The Prairie Lakes Audubon Chapter will hold its monthly meeting via Zoom Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at 7 p.m.
This month we are joined by Rhett Johnson. Rhett is a prairie specialist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources; his duties include prairie management, developing conservation easements on private land, prescribed fire, ecological evaluation, and teaching people about plants and prairie ecology. From the bluff prairies of southeast Minnesota, to the dry prairies of the Prairie Coteau, and up to the beach ridges of Glacial Lake Agassiz, Minnesota has a great diversity of prairie communities. Rhett’s presentation of “Voices of Minnesota’s Prairies” will take audiences on a trip across Minnesota highlighting some of the state’s prairie diversity, origins of the landscape, and people who are dedicated to prairie conservation.
The starter question for this month’s meeting will be “What birds have you seen in prairie areas or what stories about prairie would you like to share?”
To request a Zoom “Join Meeting” link, send an email to: PrairieLakesAudubonMN@gmail.com. An email will be sent with all the necessary details to join this meeting. Please send the request by Jan. 11 to recieve the link to join the chapter on Jan. 12.
There is no cost to attend this program and all are welcome.
For other questions or need help with the Zoom setup, please email your questions to: PrairieLakesAudubonMN@gmail.com.
