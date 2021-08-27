For the past 18 years, the Fergus Falls Public Library has partnered with Fergus Falls Public Schools to offer reading tutoring for students during the summer. Over summer break, national research shows children can lose their learning achievements from the school year in what is commonly referred to as the “summer slide.” By participating in this tutoring program, students are more likely to maintain or improve their reading level, helping to ensure they are ready to learn when returning to school in the fall.
Extra reading at the library (ERL) took place over eight weeks this past June and July and was available to students entering 1-6 grade. This year, an all-time high of 90 students received free, one-on-one tutoring with a trained reading specialist. Tutors used Read Live, a computer-based program, to increase students’ fluency, comprehension and vocabulary. A big thank you to the wonderful tutors for providing excellent instruction to the students they worked with each week.
Traditionally, students meet with their reading specialist at the library once a week for half an hour. Last year, due to COVID restrictions, tutoring via Zoom allowed families to engage with the ERL program. This summer, most participating families chose to receive in-person tutoring, with a few utilizing the Zoom option. The flexibility of meeting online with a tutor has been an unexpected perk for participants these past two years. Instead of canceling a session due to a family trip, for example, students were able to virtually connect with their tutor over Zoom and remain on track with maintaining their reading success.
New this summer was the ability to provide tutoring off-site at the Kids Kamp program, located at the Fergus Falls Community Arena. This outreach expansion allowed six additional students to receive reading instruction with a tutor. The library would like to thank Pam Muxfeldt, the recreation supervisor, and the entire Kids Kamp staff for their support and assistance with the tutoring program each week.
Students who attended at least six of their reading sessions received a certificate, prize and coupon for a free ice cream treat from Dairyland. While Pat and Jean Connelly are always supportive of our Summer Reading Program, the library was extremely grateful for their additional donation of free ice cream treat coupons for dedicated tutoring participants. Around 75% of those who signed up for the ERL program received an ice cream coupon. Recipients were thrilled at this “sweet surprise” and could not wait to make a trip to Dairyland!
The Fergus Falls Public Library is grateful for this year’s funding and in-kind donations from Fergus Falls Community Education, Friends of the Fergus Falls Public Library, The Lundeen Foundation, West Central Initiative Endowed Fund of Floyd and Harriet Miller to benefit the Fergus Falls area, and individual donors. The yearly ERL program would not be possible without these donors’ support and generosity.
As we close the book on this year’s tutoring achievements, the library staff is excited at the positive response to the Extra Reading at the Library program. The Fergus Falls Public Library is looking forward to next year as this essential service will continue to be offered to students in the community to encourage reading enjoyment.
Krista Kugler is the Children’s Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
