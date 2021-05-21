The Friends of the Fergus Falls Public Library Book Store, located inside the Fergus Falls Public Library, is seeking donations to fill their shelves in promotion of summer literacy.
“We really need children’s and young adult books right now,” shared Friends of the Fergus Falls Public Library board member, Brooke Barsness, stating that all donations are accepted and appreciated and needs may change as early as next week.
Book donations can be made by dropping them off at the circulation desk in the library. Some donated titles may be utilized to stock library shelves, other titles, including duplicate titles, will be offered in the book store for purchase. Prices start as low as 25 cents and all materials are offered at low, affordable prices. Payment can be dropped in the dropbox located within the book store.
Money raised from book sales directly impact the library and are used for various items and programs, like summer literacy and tutoring programs, grab-and-go kits, and more.
Individuals interested in Friends of the Fergus Falls Public Library can learn more on their Facebook page or by stopping into the library to obtain printed materials.
