If they aren’t up yet, your spring bulbs will soon be popping up and starting to bloom. Or as the rabbit and deer call it, “time for lunch.” The emerging crocus flowers, fat tulip buds and just emerging asters are top choice lunchables to these stinkers. So, what can you do to keep your flower beds from looking like a just-mowed field? Conditioning — not your hair, but of the animal visitors to your yard. You need to convince these critters that your flowers taste and smell terrible and not worthy of their culinary attention as soon as you see sprouts popping through the ground, or even through the snow. The time to start is now. The sooner you can convince these visitors that your plants taste and smell bad the better. You don’t want them to even get one nibble because if they do, they are liable to keep trying to think that this time the tulip will taste better than that last icky one did. No animal will touch daffodils as all parts of the plant are poisonous. They are not only beautiful they come in every shade of yellow, shades of pink, white and orange and many shapes from flat-faced to full as any rose bloom. Hint, hint!!
Apply a variety of deer and rabbit repellent as soon as you see a bit of green showing as after every rain or hot day. Milorganite works very well for this. It is an inexpensive 5-2-0 biosolids fertilizer produced by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewage District. Yup, it is dry sewage that is stinky but safe to use on your gardens. Because deer get used to any repellent, change your ammunition about every two weeks. Several other good repellents are Plantskyd, Hinder, Deer-Out, Liquid Fence, or your own concoction.
Carolyn Harstad a Master Gardener from the cities area, uses this one. One to three eggs, 2 tablespoons of hot sauce,1 teaspoon dish soap, ½ cup milk and two cloves of minced garlic. Blend well then add enough water to make a gallon. Let this stew in the hot sun for a few days till it is really smelly. Strained, it can be sprayed on foliage or just pour it around the plant you want to protect. You may have to shut all the windows and avoid that area for a few days as it really does stink.
One way to keep deer away from your garden is with that invisible fishing line. Get the strongest you can find. Now string it about the height of a deer’s chest around your garden. Electric fence posts work really well to hold the line and are easy to push into the soil and later remove. The deer feed at dusk and dawn. They don’t see the line. When they bump into it, they are startled and shy away. If you are fighting raccoons, string electric fence about 18 inches from the ground. Bend throwaway aluminum pie plates in half and hang them from the fence. Smear them with peanut butter. A wet nose connecting to one of those “hot” plates will send Rocky looking for an easier and less painful meal. Flowers are yours to enjoy, not the local wildlife.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
