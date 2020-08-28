Springboard for the Arts’ Hinge Arts residency has started up again following a brief hiatus during COVID-19 with writer Susan Smith-Grier’s five-week virtual residency that began on Aug. 25.
Smith-Grier is from Chicago but moved to Brainerd as a child with her family. She currently lives in Emily and is a freelance writer. “I’ve always been a writer, I think, even as a little girl,” she says, recounting writing in the margins of the TV Guide as a child. Although she didn’t go into writing immediately, thinking it was too immediately, thinking it was too fun to be considered work, she did eventually become a freelance writer in 2011.
Through her freelance writing work she was introduced to Springboard for the Arts’ Work of Art series of workshops, which help emerging artists with career advice. Although she’d heard about the Hinge Arts residency, she didn’t decide to apply until this year.
Regarding what she plans to work on during the residency, she says, “I’ve affectionately named this project ‘The Children’s Remedial Literacy Project.’” Smith-Grier tutored with the Minnesota Reading Corps for two years and saw that there was a gap in literature for children in grades three to five who read below their grade level. Books written at their grade level are too difficult, while books at their reading level are on topics that are not interesting to them. “The challenge is to write content that captures the imagination and the interest of the 9- to 11-year-olds, but is written in the language of the 6- to 8-year-olds. The more I think about it, the more daunting it becomes,” she says.
Smith-Grier, an African American writer who published a story on her experience coming to Minnesota in “Blues Vision,” an anthology of African American writers in Minnesota, is also seeking to bring African American representation to her stories. She wants children to see themselves in stories and see the wide variety of experiences African Americans have. “The other thing is for students in other places, for white students, too, or white people in general, to hear the voices of African Americans,” she says.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.