Now that October is here, I am mentally preparing for frosty mornings, earlier sunsets and finally consuming a pumpkin spice latte. You may be thinking, “Krista. Pumpkin spice lattes (PSL) have been available for a long time. In fact, they are really available all year.” And you would be correct in that thinking. However, my philosophy is that PSL should only be consumed in October and November — no earlier or later. While delicious, they have a specific timeframe of enjoyment as opposed to a cappuccino, which can be enjoyed year-round; but I digress. Why all of this talk about pumpkin spice lattes? I was reminded of them as I drove around admiring the pumpkin decorations in various Fergus yards. October is the month of pumpkin patches, corn mazes, Halloween and jack-o’-lanterns. Here at the Fergus Falls Public Library, we are happy to bring back our fall pumpkin decorating contest for 2022!



