Now that October is here, I am mentally preparing for frosty mornings, earlier sunsets and finally consuming a pumpkin spice latte. You may be thinking, “Krista. Pumpkin spice lattes (PSL) have been available for a long time. In fact, they are really available all year.” And you would be correct in that thinking. However, my philosophy is that PSL should only be consumed in October and November — no earlier or later. While delicious, they have a specific timeframe of enjoyment as opposed to a cappuccino, which can be enjoyed year-round; but I digress. Why all of this talk about pumpkin spice lattes? I was reminded of them as I drove around admiring the pumpkin decorations in various Fergus yards. October is the month of pumpkin patches, corn mazes, Halloween and jack-o’-lanterns. Here at the Fergus Falls Public Library, we are happy to bring back our fall pumpkin decorating contest for 2022!
This October, community members are invited to decorate a pumpkin to look like a book character using paint, fabric, markers, stickers, glue, yarn, or more. The possibilities are endless with what materials you can use! Our only requirement is that the pumpkins are not carved. In past years, we have had pumpkins decorated like Amelia Bedelia, the Eye of Sauron, the Whale from Moby Dick, Harry Potter and the Cheshire Cat. If you are in need of inspiration, stop by the library and peruse our shelves for your next read and pumpkin decorating ideas! Finished pumpkins can be dropped off at the library’s front desk starting Oct. 10. We will accept submissions through Oct. 15. “Pick of the Patch” voting, which is open to the public, will run from Oct.17 through Oct. 25. The winner will be announced on Oct. 26! The pumpkins will remain on display in the library through the end of October for patrons to enjoy.
If you are hoping to decorate pumpkins for your own home, consider checking out one of these books from the library. “Pumpkin Chic: Decorating with Pumpkins and Gourds” by Mary Caldwall contains lovely pictures and clear instructions to inspire autumn or Halloween decor for your home. “Decorating Pumpkins & Gourds: 20 Fun & Stylish Projects for Decorating Pumpkins, Gourds, and Squashes” by Deborah Schneebeli-Morrell offers unique carving ideas ranging from easy to difficult, as well as autumn wreath and centerpiece options. “Pumpkin Painting” by Jordan McKinney provides over 70 different decorating options for those who do not want to carve a pumpkin. This would be a great book to help with our pumpkin book character contest! “Eye-popping Jack-o’-Lanterns: DIY Glares, Stares, and More” by Mary Meinking is perfect for kids and those wanting some creepy carving ideas. Interested in baking? Check out our jack-o’-lantern cake pan for a fun, seasonal dessert option!
Staff at the Fergus library are excited to see what pumpkin creations are submitted this year. Remember, characters from picture books, graphic novels, chapter books and even non-fiction titles are all fair game. This all-ages program is enjoyed by everyone, whether they participate or simply enjoy observing the finished products once they are on display. Whatever you decide to do, make sure to stop by the library later this month to look at and vote for your favorite pumpkin. There are sure to be many amazing submissions from the Fergus community!
Krista Kugler is the Children’s Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
