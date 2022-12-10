Jigsaw puzzles have a special place in my heart. I have fond childhood memories of putting together puzzles with my family. I grew up in Southern California during the 1980s with my mother, grandfather and two siblings. It was usually during holidays and extended family get-togethers, that we’d pick out a puzzle to do. We’d set up in the rarely-used-for-eating formal dining room. My grandpa had painted the large, oval table white and blue to match his displayed collection of Jasperware Wedgwood and its smooth and shiny surface was perfect for puzzle time. There was, however, a clear division in my family. Those who raced to the puzzle table and those who did not. The “boring group” (as I thought of them), chose to play complicated and confusing (to me) games such as “Battleship” or “Risk” instead. These players were typically my uncles and older male cousins. I did not understand these family members. Who cares about sinking submarines or world domination when there are 1,000 random picture pieces to try to fit together? The puzzle crew consisted of my mom, aunts, my sole girl cousin and my little brother and sister.
Better than a comments section
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
✔ A site just for our local community
✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation
✔ Free for everyone
Join the community
What's NABUR?
- PAID ADVERTISEMENT -
MN Lake Guys Real Estate
Most Popular
-
Lefse on the go: Local family operates drive-thru stand
-
Alexandria man charged in construction swindle
-
Alcott Manor to close
-
Tall Christmas tribute: FF local decorates giant pine
-
Hot button issue: Fergus Falls City Council considers THC product sales ordinance
-
Remembering the children: Angel of Hope gathering occurs annually on Dec. 6
-
Pedestrian killed in Rush Lake Township
-
Senator-elect Rasmusson announces property tax relief package
-
Medora comes to Fergus
-
Fergus Falls man arrested following traffic stop