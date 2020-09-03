I saw recently that “The Three-Body Problem” by Chinese author Liu Cixin, one of the most popular science-fiction novels in China, is being adapted into a series by Netflix. Unfortunately, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the disgraced showrunners of the severely disappointing “Game of Thrones” HBO series have been named as two of the series’ writers and executive producers.
“The Three-Body Problem” isn’t simply a sci-fi novel written by a Chinese author — it is Chinese to its core. It was translated into English by Chinese-American sci-fi author Ken Liu and includes footnotes to explain references to Chinese history, culture and politics. Meanwhile, in a 2013 interview about his adaptation of the “A Song of Ice and Fire” series of books that the “Game of Thrones” TV show was based on, Benioff said, “Themes are for eighth-grade book reports.”
Although I’ll admit they did a decent job of adapting what was available of the “A Song of Ice and Fire” books, they failed so spectacularly in writing the conclusion that the fandom dried up almost entirely by the last season. Beyond their disrespect for the source material, it’s wildly inappropriate to give the job of adapting a fundamentally Chinese text to two non-Chinese writers/producers.
I’ve talked before about the power of genres like sci-fi and horror to address cultural and social issues in unique and interesting ways. The genre allows for a lot of nuance that a more realistic adaptation wouldn’t, especially when the text is created in such a sensitive environment as China, where nuance and innuendo become part and parcel of literature in order to be published (the book addresses the Cultural Revolution, a very touchy subject in the Mainland that the author was no doubt very careful to handle while still trying to get a point across). To hand such a sensitive text, rich in sociocultural commentary, to two writers who have already seriously bungled a Western text, is in such poor judgment and so tonedeaf as to almost be malicious.
Even outside of Asia, any sci-fi aficionado worth their salt knows about “The Three-Body Problem.” It won the Hugo Award for Best Novel in 2015, the first ever translated novel to do so. It’s a dense story that jumps through time and space, presenting an alternate history Earth that is facing an alien invasion.
I’m not saying that people outside of a group can’t ever adapt stories from that group, but when you’re working with a text like that, you need someone who is known for listening, for sensitivity. Benioff and Weiss simply aren’t those people.
Johanna Armstrong is the editor of the Lifestyle section.
