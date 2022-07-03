Living in the country I learned one thing, you never know when guests might show up, so always be prepared. For me, going to town for something quick could take anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour. Which is time I don’t have if I have guests. I have discovered a quick and easy way to make a fabulous dessert which is perfect for after dinner coffee or a light lunch.
Please note, this recipe could be made with my personal brownie and cookie recipes, but I just didn’t have time to type them all out and this is quicker.
• Box of Brownie mix
• Bag of Peanut Butter cookie mix (I like the mix that requires one egg best)
In a bowl, mix brownie mix according to directions.
I like to add about a cup of chocolate chips to my brownie batter.
In a separate bowl, mix peanut butter cookie mix according to directions.
Grease a 9x13 pan.
Pour in brownie batter in to pan.
Next crumble the cookie batter over the brownie batter until all crumbled-on top.
Bake at 350 for 25 to 35 minutes, depending on your oven.
I poke the brownie with a knife and if it comes out clean, then they are done.
