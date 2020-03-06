The newest exhibit at Kaddatz Galleries, “Quilt Not Quilt: The Afterlife,” features the work of 12 artists exploring the poetry of abandoned art, specifically quilts. The project was organized by Jerry McClelland, former professor at the University of Minnesota, who had been collecting quilts and needlework that were being sold for a pittance at thrift stores and online. “It hurt my heart to see such wonderful work being undervalued, disintegrated and disappearing. I wondered if it was possible to deconstruct old quilts and make new art. Could paper be made from old quilts?” she asks in the introductory video to the exhibit which plays on loop in the gallery space.
McClelland consulted with papermaker Dana LeMoine to see if the quilts could be made into paper and when they found that they could, they began to reach out to artists for the project. One of her early collaborators, interdisciplinary artist and her teacher at Minnesota Center for Book Arts, Georgia Greeley, describes the direction McClelland gave the artists as: “Here’s what I want, for you to just think about this project, to think about where these quilts came from because some of these quilts are from the 1850s so the cotton was probably picked by slaves, so there’s a lot of content there, think about the fact that we’re taking apart somebody else’s work and making something new, and is that kosher or not? Think about what quilts have meant in your life.”
Some artists took pieces of quilts and incorporated them into their work, others only used the paper made from the quilts, while others combined other things with the quilts. “It’s all through Jerry’s bold idea of honoring the original work and giving the original quilt an afterlife in whatever form the artist chose to take it in our work,” Greeley says.
Artists that got involved in the project include book artists, photographers, mixed media artists, fiber artists and printmakers so there’s an eclectic mix of work in the gallery, including an anthology of poems called “Stitch by Stitch” made by four poets. Greeley herself wrote 30 poems throughout the course of the project. She says the anthology provides a unique collection of perspectives on quilts. “We each had a different take on what quilts had meant in our life.”
In addition to work by Greeley, McClelland and LeMoine, other artists include Patty Wheeler Andrews, Zöe Bird, Katy G. Collier, T.J. Goerlitz, Karen C. Kinoshita, Rosa Maria de la Cueva Peterson, Cathy Ryan, Morgan Grayce Willow and Sarita Zaleha. They are all originally from Minnesota, although some are now based elsewhere.
The project deconstructed 10 quilts and kept one intact, called “Lady of the Lake,” as symbolic of the project. The remaining quilt, as well as the exhibit as a whole, explores a number of themes including the lost identity of the maker, affluence, excellence in craftsmanship, the role of cotton in the history of slavery and textile mills in our country, women’s labor and the commodification of domestic sphere.
The exhibit opened Feb. 18 and runs until March 20 with a closing reception on March 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and artist talks at 6 p.m. In May, the exhibit will be on display in Brainerd.
