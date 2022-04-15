Did you garden as a kid? Did mom make you help weed when you would rather have been doing anything else? Were you the kid that had to pick raspberries? Bunkey did and he usually ended up looking like he had lost a fight with a wildcat, scratched, mosquito-bitten and sunburnt. It is no wonder he hated gardening for years.
Now that you are grown, you want your kids to learn the rewards of gardening. To do this properly, you must make it fun. Start by getting the children the proper tools. Not those kids-sized stuff but real tools. To start with all he will need is a good trowel and a small hand rake.
Give your child a part of the garden that is all his. One thing kids love is a “hideout”. Let them plant one. Draw a large circle in the soil and let him plant sunflowers about 2 feet apart. Between the sunny seeds, help him plant climbing beans. There is a variety with red flowers and purple beans that don’t look like the dreaded “food” beans. Mulch heavily inside and out so there is little weeding to do. By mid-summer they will have a green tepee to play in. Even if you don’t mulch your garden, mulch theirs, pulling weeds is no fun.
There are some fun vegetables to plant. Kids love bright colors so plant the Swiss chard with bright stems, purple cabbage or carrots. Yellow beets — the leaves are really good, slightly boiled. Milder tasting than their cousin’s spinach. There are all sorts of unusual vegetables. They may even eat veggies from his own garden.
There are seed packets especially for kids to plant. They have fast growing and interesting plants for the kids to grow. Encourage them to pull and eat carrots and onions from your garden with just a swipe along a pants leg to get the dirt chunks off. If they like tomatoes, let him plant a cherry tomato in his garden. A baby pumpkin plant will reward your child when they can take a bag of them for his classmates from “their” garden. Another fun thing to plant is an assortment of gourds. If you have lots of room, plant one of the odd pumpkins, pink or warty for Halloween. If he hates squash, plant celebration. They are bright colored, kid-sized, and very sweet.
If you don’t have a vegetable garden, grow flowers. If your idea of flower gardening is how many flats of annuals you need this year, or what color geraniums for the pots you plant every spring, break the rules and buy a few easy-to-grow seeds and the two of you plant them together. Try marigold, zinnias, especially the candy-striped ones, cleome, nasturtiums and calendula are all easy to grow and readily reseed themselves giving you a jump start on flower gardening next spring.
Teach a child to love gardening and they will have a tool he will use all their life. All you need to do is make it fun, not work. Eat what they grow, even if it makes you gag.
Bev Johnson M.G.