When you get the seeds you have ordered or picked them up "in town," don't just stick them in a drawer until planting time. Most good seed packets have a wealth of information on the back or on the inside of the packet. The seed company wants you to have success so you will buy their seeds next year.
The packet should tell you when to plant, how deep, how far apart (this is very important), how long to germination (this is when it will come up), days to harvest, whether sun or shade and, often, what the seedling looks like so you don't inadvertently pull it up with the weeds.
Some plants, like carrots, do better in light sandy soil. Some want a lot of water, some will grow most anyplace. Most vegetables need full sun. Full sun is described as 6-8 hours of sun usually during the middle of the day. Think business hours, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Flowers are fussier. Some want full sun, some full shade, some partial shade, some part sun. Part sun is usually morning sun. Part shade can also mean morning sun. Filtered shade is shade with sunny spots like you would find under trees. Full shade is no sun at all, but most plants will adapt to filtered shade if they get enough water. Many full shade hostas will actually do quite well in filtered shade. Their color is often better than in full shade.
If you don't have good soil, too sandy or all clay, you may want to try raised beds. Since you don't walk on the soil to plant or weed you don't have soil compaction. They warm up quicker in the spring and stay warmer longer in the fall, especially if you use cement blocks for framing. They drain well so you can plant even in a cold wet spring. You won't fight quack grass, that is unless you put your bed on top of it and don't kill it first. Weeding is a snap, especially if you mulch, no bending over or kneeling. They are great if you have reduced mobility. You can cover the whole bed with a floating row cover to keep out bugs like cabbage loopers. A floating row cover will also warm the soil in spring or help extend the growing season. And the best reason, you have crappy soil and want to garden.
Frames can keep the soil in place and are high enough for the gardener in a wheelchair, using a cane or walker to garden. Don't use lumber treated with arsenic. The chemical will leach into the soil and you probably don't want to ingest it with your carrots. Railroad ties are soaked in creosote, another unwanted chemical in the garden. If you must use either of these for your frame. Lay plastic on the ground, put your first row on it and then continue to line the bed with it. Now you can add soil. A better choice is cement blocks, rocks or, if you have a thick wallet, use redwood or cedar.
Put a thick layer of cardboard, or 6-8 layers of newspapers on the bottom to discourage weeds then add a thin layer of pea rock for drainage. The soil should be a mix of compost and good garden soil. A small bed can have just potting soil in it.
Plan ahead, it makes spring planting simpler and cuts down on the cussing later.