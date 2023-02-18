While it may seem hard to believe, spring really is on the horizon. It seems mid-February is the perfect time to start thinking or perhaps dreaming about gardening. The library’s collection of resources related to gardening is prolific and inspiring. It can be tempting to skip ahead to books that display lush and colorful flowers, vegetables and fruits, but I encourage you to start by checking out books about sowing seeds indoors and improving your soil.
“The manual of seed saving: harvesting, storing, and sowing techniques for vegetables, herbs, and fruits” by Andrea Heistinger is a compressive and motivating book. This book would also be useful in the fall when collecting seeds. Don’t underestimate the power and importance of dirt. “Grow Your Soil: Harness the Power of the Soil Food Web to Create Your Best Garden Ever,” by Diane Miessler has practical and easy-to-understand information. There are sections on no-till growing, bio-char and earthworms. Gardeners, as well as those engaged in large-scale agriculture, will find “The Complete Guide to Restoring Your Soil” by Dale Stickler a valuable resource.
This year, the library is partnering with the West Otter Tail County Master Gardeners to host a series of gardening classes. Beginning Feb. 18 a series of five classes will be offered. Please contact the library for more information.
Karen Armstrong’s book “Sacred Nature: Restoring our Ancient Bond with the Natural World,” while not an instructional gardening book, is a soul-restoring read. Armstong shares insights from the wisdom of great thinkers and world religions in our relationship with nature.
Spring is also the season of Lent. “Bitter & Sweet: A Journey into Easter” by Tsh Oxenreider, and “Lent in Plain Sight: A Devotion Through Ten Objects” by Jill J. Duffiled are thoughtful and contemplative books for this meaningful season.
Take a little time to explore the library’s non-fiction collection. I assure you that you will find fascinating books about subjects that will surprise and inspire you.
