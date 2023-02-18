While it may seem hard to believe, spring really is on the horizon. It seems mid-February is the perfect time to start thinking or perhaps dreaming about gardening. The library’s collection of resources related to gardening is prolific and inspiring. It can be tempting to skip ahead to books that display lush and colorful flowers, vegetables and fruits, but I encourage you to start by checking out books about sowing seeds indoors and improving your soil.



