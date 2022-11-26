Fall and winter holidays involve a fair amount of preparation. Even finding the Christmas spirit can take a little effort, depending on how your year is going. Preparations for the holidays can become a bit frantic, and with already busy schedules, it can be complicated to fit in holiday affairs, shopping, baking and decorating. Taking time to prepare our minds may be a wise personal investment.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?