Fall and winter holidays involve a fair amount of preparation. Even finding the Christmas spirit can take a little effort, depending on how your year is going. Preparations for the holidays can become a bit frantic, and with already busy schedules, it can be complicated to fit in holiday affairs, shopping, baking and decorating. Taking time to prepare our minds may be a wise personal investment.
Reading Christmas anthologies is a favorite way for me to ease into the holidays. Often, I am drawn to anthologies by Minnesota authors. I have read “A Minnesota Christmas Anthology” edited by Stephen Engels so many times that it is like reminiscing with old friends whenever I pick it up. The same can be said about “Christmas in Minnesota,” edited by Marilyn and Brian Ziebarth. Both books have short stories and essays that are touching, funny, and thought-provoking. “Come Let Us Adore Him” by Paul David Tripp includes 21 daily advents devotions; it is a wonderful book to relax with at the end of a harried day.
I am planning on shaking up my holiday reading with a new title this year, “American Christmas Stories,” edited by Connie Willis. This book is 450 pages long and includes stories by authors such as Bret Harte, John Didion, Langston Hughes and many others.
Christmas prep can seem overwhelming as we start to think about decorating, baking, shopping and entertaining. I always find inspiration in Martha Stewart’s collection of Christmas-themed books. Stewart’s holiday books are filled with wonderful ideas, detailed instructions, and beautiful photos. Let’s face it, nothing I do turns out like Stewart’s but, I do take pleasure in seeing everything she manages to accomplish during the holidays.
If you enjoy making handmade decorations and gifts, “Scandi Christmas,” by Christiane Bellstedt Myers may be the perfect book. The book provides step-by-step instructions and photos for more than 45 holiday projects.
The library’s collection of Christmas books includes fabulous books with knitting and quilting projects. The cookbook section is decadent, featuring books on entertaining, festive meals, and cookie baking.
Books featuring decorating ideas for inside and outside your home are favorites. The photos often provide the inspiration one needs to embark on a holiday project. The library has a large collection of holiday movies and music CDs
The library’s digital collections, accessible via the Libby or Hoopla apps, is another source for books, magazines, audiobooks, movies, and music. You may want to check out a work of art from the library to freshen up your home for the holidays. Let the library be a part of your holiday preparations and celebration.
Gail Hedstrom, Director, Fergus Falls Public Library
