We are over halfway done with 2022 and I have a question. How are you doing with your New Year’s reading resolutions? My resolution for 2022 was to read more nonfiction books since that is an area I tend to overlook. Last year, I read one nonfiction book per month and chose to increase that number to sixteen for this year. So far, I am off to a slower start than anticipated. Below are the titles I have already enjoyed reading in case you might need a little inspiration for your own reading goals. Will by Will Smith This memoir captures Will Smith’s transformation from a West Philadelphia kid to a famous rap star to one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood history. That, in and of itself, is an epic tale – but it’s only half the story. I had read this book before the infamous “Oscar Slap” moment, but at the time I was captivated by Will’s storytelling talent. The audiobook was an immersive experience as Will narrates it himself with added audio and music clips. Whenever I watch a movie, I always look up trivia tidbits afterwards because I like learning unique details about the actors or the film. This is why I find memoirs to be so enjoyable and often gravitate towards them when choosing books. License to Parent: How My Career as a Spy Helped Me Raise Resourceful, Self-Sufficient Kids by Christina and Ryan Hillsberg Told through honest and relatable parenting anecdotes, Christina shares her and her husband’s distinctive approach to raising confident, security-conscious, well-rounded, resilient children, giving practical takeaways rooted in CIA tradecraft along the way. I was intrigued by this title because of the work I do with children and families in the public. Some of the content discussed in the book was a little unrealistic, but there were many ideas and skills I felt could be applied to everyone – regardless of being a parent or not. Kilimanjaro Diaries: Or, How I Spent a Week Dreaming of Toilets, Drinking Crappy Water, and Making Bad Jokes While Having the Time of My Life by Eva Melusine Thieme This equally poignant and laugh-out-loud funny memoir reads like a guide book mixed with a history lesson. Whether you are an aspiring or seasoned hiker or simply someone who enjoys adventure stories, Thieme’s book is one that will keep you hooked until the last page. I hope to hike Kilimanjaro in the future and appreciated the author’s honest descriptions because I felt like I got a preview of what to expect. While things have changed since this book was written, I believe the spirit of the journey will remain the same. This is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor by Adam Kay The less than glorious aspects of life on and off the hospital ward are written in a diary format with candid descriptions of Kay’s experiences of working in the field of medicine. The multiple anecdotes he shares are equally hysterical and eye-opening, capturing the demanding nature of the medical profession. The stories shared were quite remarkable and, at times, unbelievable. There is a TV series based off of this title that aired earlier this year. The Woman They Could Not Silence: One Woman, Her Incredible Fight for Freedom, and the Men Who Tried to Make Her Disappear by Kate Moore Moore brings to life the true story of Elizabeth Packard, a woman who was committed to an insane asylum by her husband against her will. Why? She chose to question her husband’s teachings by voicing her ideas and opinions. Moore uses direct quotes from diaries, letters, and trial transcripts as well as discoveries from careful research to chronicle Elizabeth’s struggles and fight for freedom. This was a captivating, inspiring read about the evolution of women’s rights. I am currently reading “Remember This Titan: The Bill Yoast Story: Lessons Learned from a Celebrated Coach’s Journey” by Steve Sullivan and will be starting “Tough” by Terry Crews. What can you do if, like me, you are behind in your 2022 reading goals? Revisit, revise and resume your goals to help you finish strong. We got this! Krista Kugler is the Children’s Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
Reading resolutions
- By Krista Kugler Fergus Falls Public Library
