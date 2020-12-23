At the end of the year, I like to look back at the books I read. I didn’t get through as many as I had hoped to in 2020, but, like many others, I suffered from an inability to focus this year. Still, I got through six books and four comics.
I’ve already written columns about some of what I’ve read, like Patrick Rothfuss’ “Kingkiller Chronicles” series, Franz Kafka’s stories, Oscar Wilde’s plays and “V for Vendetta.”
This year, after protests started around the United States and spread internationally, I read Slavoj Zizek’s “Trouble in Paradise,” which I’ve owned for a while but hadn’t gotten around to reading. Zizek is a Slovenian philosopher who I learned about while studying film in college, as he has several film analysis documentaries, and because of his involvement in the Occupy Wall Street protests of 2011. “Trouble in Paradise” is his response, I think, to “The End of History and the Last Man” by Francis Fukuyama, which posits that capitalism and Western liberal democracy is the end of ideological evolution and the final form of human government. Rather than discussing ideological thought and economics in a vacuum, he incorporates a lot of current events throughout the world to explain his positions and examines how seemingly disparate international protests actually have shared causes and aims, and why many of these protests end up failing or, in the event they succeed in their aims, might fail to create lasting change.
Zizek can be difficult to get through, he presupposes that his readers have foundational knowledge of philosophy and economics. If you feel fairly comfortable with your understanding of Kant, Hegel, Marx, Lacan, Deleuze and Foucault, and wish to understand leftist discourse, then Zizek should be on your to-read list.
The comics I read this year include “The Strange Tale of Panorama Island” by Suehiro Maruo, based on a 1926 novella of the same name by Edogawa Ranpo; “Claudine” by Riyoko Ikeda; and “Plutona” by Jeff Lemire and drawn by Emi Lenox; as well as Alan Moore and illustrator David Lloyd’s “V for Vendetta.” I’d honestly recommend all of them — “The Strange Tale of Panorama Island” has a great story and amazing artwork, with lots of homages to classical paintings. “Claudine” (1978) is a short and heartbreaking story about a trans man trying to navigate gender and sexuality in early 20th century France. “Plutona” is like a superhero version of the movie “Stand by Me,” where five kids discover the dead body of Plutona, a famous superhero, in the woods. The story explores the children’s backgrounds and the different relationships between them, as well as how finding the body has forced them to grow up and what that means for each of them.
Finally, I’m currently finishing up “Classic Victorian & Edwardian Ghost Stories,” which is a collection of “ghost” stories by different authors, including Edgar Allen Poe, Oscar Wilde, Edith Nesbit and others. I say “ghost” stories because some of them don’t actually have ghosts in them. It’s interesting to see what scary stories were like historically compared to today, as in many of them the ghost doesn’t really do anything — just the fact of their existence is supposed to be frightening enough.
My favorite story in the collection so far is actually Wilde’s, titled “The Canterville Ghost,” which you can find free online through The Project Gutenberg. It’s a fun twist on ghost stories, opening like a classic story with a family moving into a new home, laughing off warnings of a haunting and rolling their eyes at the superstitious old maid, only for the rest of the story to actually follow the ghost himself as the main character and his interactions with the family.
I hope 2021 is a kinder year for us. Due to my slow reading pace caused by all of 2020’s distractions, I bought more books than I read, so I’d like to pick up the pace in the coming year, probably starting off with Ursula Le Guin’s “The Dispossessed.”
Johanna Armstrong is the editor of the Lifestyle section.
