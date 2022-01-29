My grandmother, Nancy Welbourn, affectionately referred to as “Bunny” by her grandchildren, has been a very important influence in my life. A kind, loving and intelligent woman, we shared a deep love of reading. She’s no longer alive, but I continue to stay connected to her through books.
Growing up, Bunny read me bedtime stories, making sure to use a suitable British accent when reading some of her beloved favorites such as “Winnie the Pooh” by A. A. Milne or Milne’s poems in “When We Were Very Young.” I can still hear her wonderful cadence in my head as she read “They’re changing guard at Buckingham Palace--/Christopher Robin went down with Alice.” She knew how special it felt as a child to own a book, and she gifted me them on holidays and birthdays. She sent me “Pippi Longstocking,” Astrid Lindgren’s adventures of a plucky girl and her monkey. When I was 11, she gifted me “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J. K. Rowling. It hadn’t taken off in the U.S. yet, but she’d heard about it in England during a recent visit. I still remember the magic I felt as I started to read about the orphaned Harry Potter, and when my family went on a hike, I sat on a fence by the trailhead, unwilling to close my new book.
After Bunny’s death, I inherited my grandmother’s “Books I Have Read”, a slim book filled with lined pages where she filled in details of the books she read. Her mother had gifted it to her in 1938, as an “extra birthday present” and Bunny kept it for over 78 years. The book itself was quite old and a bit moldy. I digitized the pages and printed out a copy of the book so that I could easily read through it and consult Bunny’s book reviews. We share a love of “Rebecca” by Daphne du Maurier, which my grandmother described as “the story of a young girl who marries a man twice her age and bit by bit discovers the tragic life he led with his first wife. It is so good that it’s hard to describe.” I too love this tragic, gothic novel set on the coast of Cornwall in the early 1900s.
Another shared favorite is “Jane Eyre” by Charlotte Brontë. Bunny wrote that it is “...the life story of an orphan who grows up and becomes a governess in the house of Edward Rochester. …you can feel and visualize the characters… they love with a passion beyond description.” This is another atmospheric favorite of mine. Orphaned Jane must navigate life among her privileged, favored cousins, and then as a governess for the mysterious Mr. Rochester. It’s the perfect book to curl up with during these cold winter days. You’ll shiver for Jane as she describes her chilblains from living in an unheated school.
Some of the books I’m most looking forward to reading are those that will connect me with Bunny’s life growing up in the 1900s. My grandmother was raised in Tuxedo Park, a small village for socialites outside of New York City. This year I plan to read “Tuxedo Park: A Wall Street Tycoon, and the Secret Palace of Science that Changed the Course of World War II’’ by Jennet Conant. My grandmother told me in an email that “it’s about the invention of radar and the atom bomb during the early part of WWII. All of this stuff was going on under everyone’s noses in Tuxedo, but because of the huge implications of the military necessity of these two items, there was a need for absolute secrecy the whole time.” Sounds fascinating!
My grandmother was interviewed by Will Iredale for his book “The Kamikaze Hunters: Fighting for the Pacific: 1945.” During the war she had met a British soldier, Keith, in New York for training. They fell in love, but my grandmother’s father refused to let them marry. They instead remained lifelong friends. What a treat to read about their wartime romance, and to my surprise I even opened the book to a photo of them!
Katelyn Boyer is the Adult Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.