As the calendar moves forward and the temperature drops, my awareness of the seasonal change hetightens.
Over the last few days, many people have reminded me of such. A text message stating, “It’s caramel apple time,” a store promoting sweater season, reminders about homecoming festivities, and comments regarding the cooler temps being, “The perfect weather for reading,” all ring true.
While you can eat a caramel apple any time of year, September really is caramel apple time at our house. My son’s birthday is in September and every year for his birthday treat we would make caramel apples for his class. Over the years, I have experimented with several different recipes. The tricky thing about caramel is if it doesn’t heat to the right temperature, it simply slides off the apples, and if it gets too hot for too long, the caramel is rock hard. To date, my favorite caramel apple recipe comes from “The Bon Appetit Cookbook” by Barbara Fairchild (copyright 200, p. 731-732). This fantastic cookbook is available at the library.
Speaking of apples, a perfect read for the fall is Ruth Reichl’s “Comfort Me with Apples.” Ruth Reichl was the editor of Gourmet magazine and a restaurant critic for The Los Angeles Times and the New York Times. Let’s just say Ruth Reichl knows food and bonus, she is a wonderful writer. Reichl’s books include “Tender at the Bone,” Garlic and Sapphires,” “Save me the Plums,” and several others, all worth reading. After reading one, I devoured the others.
While it was not my intent to write exclusively about apples, it seems to be where I have arrived. “The Cider House Rules,” by John Irving is a beautifully written novel filled with compelling characters that you will grow attached to. Set in an orchard, the book is about complex issues that are as relevant today as when the book was published in the 1990s, and during the period in which it is set, the 1920s.
As we settle into autumn the seasonal transition may make you a bit restless. Short stories and essays may be the perfect fit for the seasonal shift. The Lake Region Writers Network has published three books that are collections of short stories, essays, and poetry. Titled, “The Lake Region Review,” these slim collections are perfect if left on your nightstand or coffee table where you can easily pick the book up, read an essay or two, and resume later. You will likely recognize the names of many authors, as they may be your friends, neighbors, or co-workers. You may want to keep a copy in your car for when you are early for an appointment or the passenger on a trip.
Speaking of car trips, the turning of the leaves in Minnesota is a splendid work of art worthy of a Sunday drive. We often traverse the same paths and fail to explore the nooks and crannies of this lovely state. “Backroads & Byways of Minnesota: Drives, Day Trips, & Weekend Excursions” By Amy C. Rea will help you discover some new roads to explore and destination locations. You may want to check out a Minnesota State Park pass from the library to take along on your adventure. While you are meandering throughout the state, keep your eyes open for local caramel apple stands, I assure you, they are out there.
Gail Hedstrom is the library director at the Fergus Falls Public Library.