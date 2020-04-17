I don't know about you but I miss my social activities, especially the people. I miss the bright smiling faces I would see at the Y or my fellow church members I chat with at coffee hour on Sundays. To be honest social distancing is no fun.
At church, they always serve some tasty treats during coffee hour like cookies, bars, rolls and even ice cream. So last week when my co-worker brought in homemade cinnamon rolls, I knew I had to make them on Sunday morning. After all, it is the little things that bring normalcy to our lives. I ask you, what is more normal than having a cinnamon roll after church. OK, so maybe it's the new normal of listening to church on the radio or watching the livestream.
Ingredients
• 2 ¾ cup all-purpose flour.
• ¼ cup sugar.
• 2 tablespoons of butter.
• 1 egg.
• 1 package of instant yeast.
• ½ cup water.
• ¼ cup whole milk.
• 1 teaspoon salt.
Filling
• ⅔ cup brown sugar.
• ¼ cup butter, room temperature.
• 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon.
• ¾ teaspoon vanilla extract.
• ¼ teaspoon almond extract.
Vanilla glaze
• 1 ½ cup powdered sugar.
• ¼ cup butter, melted.
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.
• 2-3 tablespoons of milk.
Directions
• In a large bowl combine flour, yeast and salt.
• In a small glass bowl, combine the sugar, butter, water and milk. Heat in the microwave until the mixture is hot and the butter is almost melted.
• Gradually add the milk mixture into the flour while stirring.
• Add egg and mix until soft, sticky dough forms.
• Preheat oven to 200 degrees.
• If using a stand mixer, switch to the dough hook and set on the lowest mixing setting for four minutes or until the dough becomes elastic or knead by hand on a lightly floured surface for three to four minutes. Cover the dough with plastic wrap and allow it to rest on the counter for five minutes.
• Once rested, roll the dough out on a lightly floured surface until it measures a 16-by-9 inch rectangle. Prepare the filling by combining all of the ingredients in a small mixing bowl except for the butter. Spread the butter over the top of the rolled dough, then cover with the filling. Tightly roll the dough and cut into 12 portions. (Fun tip, you can use regularly flavored dental floss to make quick and clean cuts.)
• Place the rolls into a lightly greased 9-by-13 baking dish and gently press a piece of aluminum foil over top. Turn off the oven and place the covered rolls inside to rise for 25 minutes.
• Remove the rolls from the oven and turn on the oven to 375 degrees. Once heated, remove the foil and bake the rolls for 15-18 minutes or until the centers are lightly golden brown.
• Remove from the oven and allow to cool for a few minutes before frosting. While rolls are cooling, prepare the frosting by combining all of the ingredients in a small mixing bowl and beating by hand or with a mixer until smooth. Spread over the tops of the rolls.
I prefer to serve the rolls while slightly warm and with a glass of milk or for those coffee drinkers out there, a cup of coffee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.