This year's AAUW Tour of Homes will feature a variety of bread pudding options. The chocolate bread pudding is rich and gooey with the slightest hint of coffee flavor. Whip up a pan at home, or attend the Tour of Homes to try it out!
Ingredients:
1 cup white sugar
¼ cup unsweetened cocoa
1 ½ tsp espresso powder (or 1 T. instant coffee powder)
4 large eggs
1 quart (4 cups/2 pints) 1/2 and ½
1 T. pure vanilla extract
6 oz. (I cup) semi-sweet chocolate chips
½ pound French bread, cut into 1” cubes (about 7-8 cups)
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350.
In a small bowl, mix sugar, cocoa and coffee powder; set aside. In large bowl, whisk eggs and add ½ and ½ and vanilla; mix well. Add the dry ingredients and mix well.
Spread the bread cubes evenly in a lightly greased 9x13 pan. Sprinkle chocolate chips evenly over the bread cubes. Pour egg/chocolate mixture over bread, then press on bread to make sure all cubes are covered with liquid. Let mixture sit for 15 minutes to allow bread to absorb liquid.
Bake about 55-60 minutes or until set. Allow to cool before covering. May be served warm or chilled, topped with whipped cream.
