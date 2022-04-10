Need something quick and easy to warm you up on a cold, rainy (or snowy) day? Dumpling soup is just the ticket!
For medium-large size pot of soup, which prepares 3-4 servings, depending on serving size, the following recipe will do just fine. It is easy to increase and decrease as necessary.
Fill your pot about half full of water, adding the amount of bouillon/soup base instructed on the container. Place on high and bring to a boil.
In the meantime, mix together 3 eggs, 1-1/4 cup flour, 1/4 cup milk. It should form the consistency of biscuit dough. If it appears too runny, add flour — too dry, add milk.
I like adding a teaspoon of garlic powder, onion powder, some freshly ground pepper and sea salt to the dough, but this is optional and anything that you choose to use as spices can be included.
When the water is boiling and the bouillon is fully dissolved, dip the end of a metal eating utensil in the broth. Remove small portions of dough and dunk in the broth — the dumpling dough will slide off your metal utensil, but you may need to wiggle it a little bit. Your dough will expand greatly in size, so make sure you aren’t taking large amounts of dough at once.
After your dumplings are all in the broth, add 4 tablespoons of butter. Allow the dumplings to float, then continue to boil for at least five minutes.
Cut a large dumpling in half to ensure that the middle is cooked through.
Dish into bowls, allow ample time to cool, season as desired and enjoy!
This is also good with vegetables and chicken added, just not as quick!
