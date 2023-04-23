These fried dessert bananas are best served warm, but crisp up nicely in an air fryer for later use. We like them served over ice cream and topped with caramel and powdered sugar, but they also go well with oatmeal, pancakes or waffles or by themselves. They also provide a fun twist to a traditional banana split!
Ingredients:
4 bananas, ripe to overripe, sliced into 1-inch sections.
Oil for deep frying.
1 egg white.
1/2 cup flour.
1/4 cup cornstarch.
1/2 teaspoon baking powder.
1/2 cup ice-cold water.
1 tablespoon oil.
Desired drizzle or topping (caramel, chocolate, syrup ... ).
Directions:
Heat all but 1 tablespoon of oil for deep frying (about 2-3 inches in the bottom of a pan). Mix together all dry ingredients, egg white, water and water. When smooth, stir in banana slices. Drop well-coated bananas in the hot oil, a few at a time. Turn bananas in oil and cook until both sides are golden brown. Remove from oil and place on paper-towel lined plate to soak up excess oil.
