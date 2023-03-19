Pictured above with a mixed berry compote (recipe coming next week), gooey butter cake is prepared in two layers that melt together in ooey, gooey, goodness. It is wonderful enjoyed alone, or topped with fruit, cream or various sauces.
Ingredients:
Bottom layer
2 cups flour.
2 teaspoons baking powder.
1/4 teaspoon salt.
3/4 cup sugar.
1/2 cup butter, melted.
1 egg.
Top layer
8 ounces cream cheese.
2 eggs.
2 teaspoons vanilla.
16 ounces confectioners sugar.
1/2 cup butter, melted.
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350°.
Grease 9-inch-by-13-inch cake pan.
Mix bottom layer sugar, butter and egg, then mix in bottom layer dry ingredients.
Spread bottom layer into the bottom of the cake pan.
Beat cream cheese until smooth.
Beat in eggs and vanilla.
Mix in confectioners sugar, reserving two tablespoons to sprinkle on top of cooled cake.
Pour top layer into cake pan and spread over bottom layer.
Bake 40-45 minutes until top is set and edges are golden brown.
Cool to warm or completely then sprinkle with confectioners sugar.
