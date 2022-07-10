The thought of a seafood boil initially was a bit overwhelming; but, after researching multiple options and piecing together a few different recipes and adding a Midwestern flair, an easy, tasty seafood boil became a simple undertaking.
To get started, thaw your ingredients. Truly, you can use whatever tickles your fancy as far as seafood is concerned. Feel free to take liberties with this recipe to make it your own.
Here is what we chose for ingredients to feed four adults:
3 ears of corn, shucked and halved.
1 kielbasa or andouille sausage, cut into chunks.
1 bag baby potatoes, whole.
2 lobster tails.
1 bag uncooked shrimp.
1 package scallops.
3 "claw clumps" snow crab legs.
3/4 cup Old Bay seasoning.
1 lemon, cut into wedges.
Butter, melted.
Cocktail sauce.
Directions:
In a large stock pot, bring six quarts water and seasoning to boil. Add potatoes and boil for 15 minutes. Add sausage and boil for 5 minutes. Add corn and boil for another 5 minutes. Add all seafood and boil for 4 minutes. Drain water and dump contents of pot onto a newspaper-lined table. Squeeze lemon wedges over the food. Enjoy with melted butter and cocktail sauce.
