New England crab & clam chowder

Entered into The Market & Service Food's Lake Country Living SOUP-er Soup Contest, this chowder tastes like the ocean in a bowl.
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon butter.
8-ounces thick-cut bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces.
1 medium yellow onion, chopped.
2 celery stalks, minced.
2 cloves garlic, minced.
3 6.7-ounce cans chopped clams.
1 10-ounce can baby clams, whole.
2-1/2 pounds red creamer potatoes, peeled and diced.
1 16-ounce can lump crab meat. (Do not use imitation crab meat.)
6 cups clam juice.
1 bay leaf.
1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped.
2 cups heavy cream.
Salt and pepper to taste.
In-shell littleneck clams, whole, cooked, for garnish.
Fresh chives, for garnish.
Directions:
Melt butter in large soup pot and cook chopped bacon until browned and crispy. Remove all but 1/2 tablespoons bacon grease, then add celery, onions and garlic. Saute until onions are translucent, 7-8 minutes.
Add diced potatoes, clam juice, bay leaf and thyme; cover and bring to a simmer for 15-20 minutes, until potatoes are soft. Remove and discard bay leaf.
In a small bowl, mix 1/4 cup flour with about 1/2 cup soup stock from pot — mix well then incorporate back into soup pot and bring to a boil for a few minutes to thicken.
Remove from heat. Add all clams, crab meat and heavy cream. Salt and pepper to taste.
Garnish with 2-3 in-shell clam and chives.
Serve with oyster crackers or toasted and buttered crusty bread. Enjoy!
Notes:
I do not add salt because the meats are already perfectly salty! I do add a lot of black pepper.)
All ingredients purchased from Service Foods and Premier Meats & Seafood.
