Oven-roasted parmesan broccoli

Recently, I wanted a change from steamed broccoli, which my kids slather in cheese. I did some researching and ran across a few recipes that used the plastic shaker of parmesan cheese, which they kids happen to love — so I tweaked it up a little and tried something new.
Here's the recipe:
Ingredients:
Fresh broccoli florets from 1 large or 2 small broccoli heads.
2-1/2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil.
1 tablespoon lemon juice.
1 teaspoon garlic powder.
1-1/2 teaspoons onion powder.
1 pinch red pepper flakes.
Sea salt
Pepper
Parmesan cheese
Directions:
Place your broccoli florets on a foil-lined cookie sheet in a single layer.
Drizzle oil and lemon juice over the broccoli and toss, coating the broccoli well.
Sprinkle garlic powder, onion powder and red pepper flakes onto broccoli.
Shake sea salt and pepper over the pan and toss well.
Roast at 425° for 10 minutes.
Toss to rotate broccoli and return to oven in 5 minute increments, tossing between each, until cooked through.
Heather Kantrud began her employment as a journalist with Daily Journal Media in 2020, following an internship with the organization. In January 2021, she was promoted to lifestyles editor, and was promoted to managing editor in July. While holding the position of managing editor, she she took on the general manager position in August 2022.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone