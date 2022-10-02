These muffins may have multiple steps, but they are well-worth the work! A 10-year-old made them, so you can, too!
Cream cheese filling:
8 ounces cream cheese, softened.
1 cup powdered sugar.
Directions:
Beat together with a mixer until smooth. Set aside.
Cinnamon streusel:
1/2 cup sugar.
5 tablesppons flour.
1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon.
4 tablespoons cold butter, cubed.
Directions:
Place all ingredients in a bowl, use a fork or pastry cutter to blend until crumbles form.
Muffins:
3 cups flour.
1 teaspoon cinnamon.
1 teaspoon nutmeg.
1 teaspoon cloves.
1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice.
1 teaspoon salt.
1 teaspoon baking soda.
4 large eggs.
2 cups sugar.
2 cups pumpkin puree.
1 1/4 cups canola/vegetable oil.
1 teaspoon vanilla extract.
Directions:
Combine pumpkin, sugar, eggs, oil and vanilla in a mixing bowl, combining well. Add all dry ingredients and mix until smooth. In a lined, standard-sized cupcake pan, place approximately 2 tablespoons of muffin batter. Drop one tablespoon cream cheese mixture into the batter and top with 1-2 tablespoons batter, until each liner is 3/4 full. Top with streusel mixture and press lightly into the muffin batter. Bake for 20-25 minutes at 350°. Let cool.
Drizzle:
1/2 cup powdered sugar.
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract.
Cold water.
Directions:
In a bowl, combine ingredients, adding cold water 1 tablespoon at a time until desired drizzle consistency is reached. Drizzle over muffins and let set until drizzle has set.
