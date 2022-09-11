I remember enjoying rice pudding at my grandmother’s house when I was a young child ... she remembers enjoying it early in her life as well. It has been a staple in my family for quite some time, with little variations here and there. Now, my kids love it!
I have two different options for making rice pudding, one option is more traditional in nature, the other uses leftover rice following a meal. I have included both below.
Traditional rice pudding
Ingredients:
5 1/2 cups milk.
1 cup sugar.
1/2 teaspoon salt.
1/2 cup (heaping) long grain white rice.
Ground cinnamon (optional).
Directions:
Combine milk, sugar and salt in a large saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat.
Stir in rice and reduce heat to low, bringing the mixture to a simmer.
Cook for 50-60 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mixture thickens to the texture of yogurt.
Let cool and serve warm or cold, with cinnamon sprinkled on top, if desired. Enjoy with or without additional milk poured over top.
Leftover rice pudding
Ingredients:
Cooked rice.
1/2-1 cup sugar.
1/2-2 cups milk.
Ground cinnamon (optional).
Directions:
Leaving the cooked rice in a saucepan or pot, stir in 1/2-1 cup sugar, depending on quantity of rice and sweetness desired.
Slowly stir in milk until the rice is fully saturated and a thicker liquid consistency.
Turn heat to medium and stir until a pudding-like texture is reached.
Let cool and serve warm or cold, with cinnamon sprinkled on top, if desired. Enjoy with or without additional milk poured over top.
