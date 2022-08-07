Cornbread is an easy tie for favorite side at my house, so we like to take liberties at adjusting the recipe to make it a little different each time. Recently, my husband smoked a brisket and, truly, cornbread and brisket just belong together!
My husband has a somewhat newfound love for jalapeños and all things spicy, so we made some adjustments, added some of our favorite things, and created something new and, in my opinion, wonderful!
Ingredients:
1 cup yellow corn meal
1/4 cup cooking oil of choice
1 cup flour
2 tablespoons sugar
4 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup milk
1 egg
1/4 cup honey
1-2 tablespoons sriracha
1/2 cup shredded cheese
Sliced jalapeños, optional
Directions:
Combine cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in mixing bowl.
Add oil, milk, egg and honey and stir until combined.
Add sriracha and cheese and stir.
Grease cast iron pan or 9-inch by 9-inch baking pan.
Pour cornbread batter into pan and top with sliced jalapeños, if desired.
Cook at 425° for 20-25 minutes.
Immediately after removing from oven, spread butter on top of cornbread and allow to soak in before serving.
Note:
The top of this cornbread will be a bit darker than your typical cornbread, if you choose to include pickled jalapeños.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone