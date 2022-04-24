Place burger into bowl and add in half a diced yellow onion and taco seasoning. Mix well then patties into 6 burgers. Place into a medium high grill and grill until done to your liking. We like ours a little pink so we do about 5 minutes per side. Then we add cheese and set onto plate. You should also slice half of the red pepper in thick slices width wise and slice onion strips with the other half of the yellow onion. Drizzle them with olive oil and place into the grill when you start the burgers. I like to add in jalapeños 4 sliced lengthwise and grill those also but you will get lots of heat! But we like it that way! While burgers and veggies are cooking dice your half a red onion, the jalapeño, half the red pepper into small pieces and chop cilantro. Place into a bowl and then add the lime juice and season with salt to taste. Slice the avocado so it’s ready to top.
To assemble:
Place burger onto a bun or into a flour tortilla (we throw them on the grill to crisp and heat just for a few minutes) then add the roasted red peppers and onion, the pico we made and then the avocado! Then enjoy!!!!
