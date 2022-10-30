TATER TOT 'SHEPPARD'S' PIE

Preheat oven to 350°F and move oven rack to center position. Add 1 tablespoon oil to a very large fry pan and heat over medium/high flame. Add the hamburger and brown well on both sides. Season with salt and pepper. Break up meat into large chunks, continuing to brown. Scrape up browned meat into a medium metal bowl. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons drippings and return pan to flame. Add remaining oil and heat for 2 minutes. Add pearl onions, mixed veggies and mushrooms — toss to coat. Saute for 8 minutes or until nicely sweated. In a separate glass bowl, combine the broth, gravy mix, au jus powder, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, cracked pepper, 1 teaspoon Dash and cinnamon. Whisk until smooth. Pour over veggies and stir well to combine. Return browned meat back into pan and stir well. Bring to a simmer and loosely cover pan. Reduce flame and continue to cook for 20 minutes. Raise the flame up to the medium/high and bring sauce to a low boil. Make a slurry out of the corn starch and water and dribble into the filling slowly while stirring. Continue to boil for 2 minutes, stirring often, until sauce thickens slightly. Spray the bottom and sides of a glass 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish with olive oil. Pour up the beef stew into pan and smooth over top. Arrange tater tots evenly over the top forming a pleasing pattern. Spray the top of the tots with olive oil spray and dust lightly with a little more Dash. Bake, uncovered, in a 350°F oven for 30-35 minutes or until filling is bully and tots are nicely browned. Cool for 10 minutes and serve in wide bowls with a big hunk of crusty bread. “Stick into face and say, ‘YUM!’”
