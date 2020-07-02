I’ve never really enjoyed the Fourth of July as a holiday entirely because I’ve always been afraid of fireworks, which actually makes it difficult to enjoy lots of holidays (in Venezuela people set fireworks off for Christmas and New Year’s, in China people set off fireworks for every holiday and sometimes because it would be funny to set them off during air raid siren drills), but as immigrants to the U.S. my family and I have always had a lot of patriotism for our adopted home.
We moved here from Caracas, Venezuela in late 1991 to an apartment in Houston. It was a very low-income neighborhood and our car would frequently break down, leading to a lot of frustration for my mom who had come from a well-off family in Venezuela. When her parents came to visit one year, there was a drug bust in the apartment across the street. There were cop cars up and down the block. Embarrassed and not wanting them to think poorly of her, my mom told her parents the cops were having a party.
Traveling between Venezuela, where we went every summer and Christmas to see my mom’s family, and the U.S. was also frequently a hassle. Although we had visas, we (meaning my mom, toddler brother and infant me) were frequently held in customs while our visas were double checked.
We were only really meant to be in America for one to three years for my dad’s job, but his job soon became a career and we settled into our new lives here. Despite the rough start, we were happy and proud to be here-- we celebrated Thanksgiving and the Fourth of July, we went to rodeos in Texas and made friends with our neighbors and the families of my classmates. My mom could speak English fairly well, but she became more fluent and thought it was fun to learn idioms.
It’s always difficult to adapt to new cultures, especially for kids like my brother and I who have one foot in one culture and the other foot in a second. At school, especially after moving to Minnesota in 2001, all our friends were American. Their families were American. They could look forward to moving out when they turned 18, they had more freedom with what they could wear and do. My brother and I were Venezuelan. My mom had expectations of us that a Venezuelan mother would have-- that we wouldn’t move out until we were married, that we always wore nice and neat clothes, that we never talked back or questioned her rules.
It wasn’t so hard in Houston where my best friend in school was Polish, I had another classmate from Venezuela and one from Colombia, a friend from India and another from Australia, an English friend and a Pakistani friend. My brother and I had people we could talk to and share experiences with, even though at the time we were probably a little too young to realize the situation we were in.
When I moved to Clearwater, suddenly my brother and I were the only immigrants in the school district. I’m not sure if it was the stark difference in cultures between home and school that got exacerbated with a much more homogenous school body, or if we got older and realized what was happening, but things got a lot harder for us. I think our enchantment with the country diminished a little when people started questioning where we were from and when we realized our own differences compared to the people around us.
I think my mom struggled, too, having lost her support system of people in a similar situation as her, but at no point did she ever think about leaving the U.S., and my brother and I didn’t want that either.
For all the issues the U.S. has faced in the 29 years we’ve lived here, we’ve always had faith in it. On the Fourth of July, that’s usually what I think about.
Johanna Armstrong is the Lifestyle editor for The Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.