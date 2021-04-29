Last week, I was offered a trishaw ride. If I’m being completely honest, I didn’t exactly know what to expect from the experience!
A trishaw is a bicycle that uses pedaling and also an electric motor. It has one wheel in the back and two wheels in the front. The driver sits behind an enclosed bench that can hold two riders at the front of the three-wheeled bike. It kind of reminds me of a backwards tricycle that meets a taxi cab.
I met up with Jake Krohn of Pedal FF and Steve Guttormson of PioneerCare to learn what exactly a trishaw is and what it is used for. (More on that in a few weeks! Stay tuned!) I was introduced to two wonderful ladies and Jake piloted the trishaw bicycle through town while I had the chance to visit with women, both of whom reside at Pioneer Pointe.
One of those women was Millie Pearson. Millie was never a bicycle rider. In fact, when she tried riding her friend’s bike during high school, she was shooed off of it because the mother of her friend was worried that it would get scratched up. Experiencing a trishaw bicycle ride was a new experience for both Millie and I and it was so much fun to share the experience with someone else. The weather was comfortable, we enjoyed sunshine and signs of spring as we chatted during our little trip from Pioneer Pointe to Lake Alice, a lap around and back. We happened to cross paths with someone Millie knew and Jake stopped the trishaw so we all could visit for a few minutes before continuing on our way. The entire experience was relaxing and a wonderful way to experience Fergus Falls, the outdoors, and a leisurely “bicycle” ride on a beautiful Minnesota spring morning.
What was most enjoyable about the entire experience, though, was the company. I will introduce you to Dorothy in a few weeks and share a little bit more about Millie with you now. Millie moved from Iowa to Fergus Falls where she was a teacher at Adams Elementary School back when it was a “neighborhood school.” She taught at a few local schools and at a few different grade levels, but her favorite was kindergarten. After her retirement from teaching, Millie spent many years volunteering at Lake Region Healthcare. (You may have seen her in the gift shop a time or two) She misses volunteering, but took the pandemic as a sign that it was time to excuse herself. On our trishaw ride, Jake piloted us past the front of the clinic and hospital, where Millie and I waved to no one in particular. As we were nearing the end of our journey, Millie shared with me that she just doesn’t know how her daughter, who lives in the Twin Cities area, can be 60.
“How can she be 60 when I’m only 49?” she joked.
The opportunity for a trishaw ride, for me, resulted in meeting new people and learning a little bit about them that I never would have known before. I’m not the first person to strike up a conversation with someone I don’t know out of the blue, but it was delightful hearing a little bit of the stories that I got to hear from Millie and Dorothy during our brief time together.
The complexities of relationships, either existing or new, have been put under a microscope over the course of the past year or so. With assisted living facilities closing their doors to outsiders, their residents were hit hard in the relationship building department. Recently, PioneerCare facilities reopened, allowing me the opportunity to meet Dorothy and Millie for our trishaw ride. It was a good reminder that there are so many people out there with stories that are fun and interesting. It may have even inspired me to get out there and start building new relationships!
Heather Kantrud is a reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
