The Dorn family welcomed Jessalynn Phyllis on Jan. 4, the New Year’s baby at Lake Region Healthcare, weighing in at eight pounds, four ounces and measuring 20.5 inches.
The Dorns are a family of nine that live on a farm outside of Urbank. They all enjoy the outdoors and find themselves busy with sports and a various other activities on their property.
“I knew it was possible since I was due on the second of January, but I wasn’t holding my breath,” Jessica Dorn explained when asked if she ever expected to have the New Year’s baby; her previous three children were overdue. “Then New Year’s came and went and I knew I wouldn’t be the one.”
“Then when I went in they said it could still be you, which was a surprise – I guess she was meant to be the first for the year,” said Jessica.
She explained that like all the rest of the kids, the family eventually came across a name that just fit right: “This time we were at a wedding and one of the girls at our table had her name. After that it stuck and we knew if we had a girl that would be her name.”
Jessica mentioned that all the kids love having her home and there is quite the line for who gets to hold her next; everyone loves her name and asks where the family got it or if they just made it up.
“It has been an enjoyable 13 years,” Jessica said. “I met Dr. Norgard with my first baby and he has been there to deliver all but one, as he was on vacation at the time.”
