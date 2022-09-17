Have you once again been transported to the magnificent realm of Middle-earth? Are you relishing watching elven warriors, dark lords and creepy orcs? The new show “The Rings of Power” (available on Amazon Prime), has many Tolkien fans happy to see the beloved fantasy world brought to life again on the screen. While you’re waiting for the next episode to drop, take a chance on one of these young adult “Lord of the Rings” readalikes:
“The Never Tilting World” by Rin Chupeco
Twin sisters, who know not of each other’s existence, must set out on a perilous journey to try to fix what is broken in their land. A past betrayal split the world of Aeon in two – one realm constantly in sunlight and one in darkness. The sisters, each with a devastating secret, will face corruption, evil, magic and love, while trying to reunite what once was. Book one of two in the “Never Tilting World” duology.
“A Song of Wraiths and Ruin” by Roseanne A. Brown
Inspired by West African folklore, this intriguing fantasy novel centers around Malik, a young man trying to escape the cruelty and destruction of war in his village and Karina, a crown princess who Malik has promised to kill in order to get his abducted younger sister back. Trickster spirits, ancient magic and epic adventures make this a thrilling debut. Book one of two in the “Song of Wraiths and Ruins” duology.
“The Ruins of Gorlan” by John Flanagan
The first (of 11) in the “Ranger’s Apprentice” series by Australian author John Flanagan is an international bestseller. Will is a fifteen-year-old orphan who is small for his age. He dreams of one day becoming a knight so that he can be a hero and defend his kingdom. When he is passed over on Choosing Day due to his slight nature, he is resigned to lead a life as a farmer. Will, however, gets a second shot at greatness – this time as a ranger’s apprentice. But the rangers are feared throughout the land as it is believed they use dark magic. When Will begins his apprenticeship he learns the truth – and sets out on a life-changing adventure.
“All the Stars and Teeth” by Adalyn Grace
Island kingdoms, mermaid magic, princesses and mysterious pirates all play a part in this beautiful and lush story. The princess Amora Montara has spent her whole life training to be the High Animancer--the master of all souls. While proving her worthiness of the title, her demonstration goes terribly wrong and she is forced to leave. Amora ends up on a perilous journey at sea to try to fight and save her crown. Book one of two in the “All the Stars and Teeth” duology.
“Sabriel” by Garth Nix
The daughter of the necromancer Abhorsen, Sabriel must travel to the Old Kingdom to rescue her father from the Land of the Dead. Will Sabriel, who was sent away to school in a land without magic, be able to save her father? Discovering she has supernatural powers of her own, she sets out in a new (to her) world full of dark magic and deadly secrets. Book one of seven in the “Old Kingdom” series.
“An Ember in the Ashes” by Sabaa Tahir
An ancient empire where loyalty means everything and defiance means certain death. Laia, a slave from an impoverished family, tries to save her brother, who was arrested for treason, the only way she can; vow to the rebels that she’ll infiltrate the enemy empire and spy on their military. It’s then she meets Elias, the star soldier who is trying to escape from the tyrants he was born to serve. Book one of four in the “Ember in the Ashes’’ series.
Check out these books, as well as other readalikes, in the “Rings of Power’’ display in the teen area of the Fergus Falls Public Library. All titles are available to order through the Viking Library System by visiting ffpubliclibrarycatalog.org. Happy reading!
Arielle McCune is the Youth Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone