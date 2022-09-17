Have you once again been transported to the magnificent realm of Middle-earth? Are you relishing watching elven warriors, dark lords and creepy orcs? The new show “The Rings of Power” (available on Amazon Prime), has many Tolkien fans happy to see the beloved fantasy world brought to life again on the screen. While you’re waiting for the next episode to drop, take a chance on one of these young adult “Lord of the Rings” readalikes:



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?