The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center invites you to visit their current gallery show featuring wonderful art by talented local high school students. “Rising Stars” is sponsored by the New York Mills Lions Club and is on display for a short time only, now through Saturday April 17.
This show features a variety of mediums and styles of visual art from high school students in Perham, New York Mills, Wadena and Menahga. The skill and artistry of these young rising stars proves these students have a bright future in the arts. The students present their art in many mediums including watercolor, acrylic, pencil drawings, mixed media, ceramics, digital, photography and more. The themes of each piece are as varied as the artists who produced them.
The New York Mills Lions Club is sponsoring this show and has generously donated cash prizes for works chosen by a jury. The show is free and open to the public. There will be an open house with cookies and punch on the last day of the show, Saturday April 17, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Cultural Center Gallery and Gift Shop is open Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is always free and open to the public. COVID safety guidelines observed. For more information, call 218-385-3339, or visit www.kulcher.org.
