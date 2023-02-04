“Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.” So goes the centuries-old English nursery rhyme used by school children to help remember the fates of each of the six wives of King Henry VIII (1491 - 1547). These also happen to be the opening lines of the sensational musical “Six,” which my children and I had the pleasure of seeing last month in Wisconsin. In chronological order, Henry’s queens were Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anne of Cleves, Catherine Howard, and Catherine Parr. Henry VIII is famous for his wives, but how much do you know about each of them?
“Six” was created by British writers and composers Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. It’s a comical and contemporary offering of Henry VIII’s wives presented as a pop concert. Each queen is a member of the band and they share the stage, trying to battle out through song, to compete for who had it the worst while being married to the king. “Six” made its professional debut in the UK in 2018 with shows in the West End and made its Broadway debut in February of 2020 (though was shortly thereafter shut down due to the pandemic). The musical is now back on Broadway and a second national tour (aka “The Boleyn Tour”) is currently underway.
I highly recommended listening to the soundtrack. Not only are the songs catchy, they’re scathing, witty and educational to boot. If streaming music isn’t your thing, the library has a copy of the CD for check-out. Just as “Hamilton” spurred world-wide interest in the founding of this country, “Six” is inspiring some to learn a little more about these fascinating royals and their (sometimes short) lives. Listed below are some recommended reads to help get your tempestuous Tudor history on. All titles available through the Viking Library System.
General Nonfiction:
“The Six Wives of Henry VIII” by Alison Weir (1991)
Tudor period scholar Weir has created an accessible and comprehensive work on Henry VII and his wives. Includes personal letters, firsthand accounts and public records.
“Six Wives: The Queens of Henry VIII” by David Starkey (2003)
Readable and witty, this tome of Tudor history is nearly 900 pages of detailed royal drama and intrigue.
“The Madness of Henry VIII” (2006) DVD
This 90-minute National Geographic documentary includes artwork, scholarly interviews, and historical records to help bring the tyrannical reign of King Henry VIII to life.
Adult Fiction:
“The Plantagenet” and “Tudor” series by Philippa Gregory
World-renowned historical author Philipa Gregory has many compelling series to choose from. The 15 “Plantagenet and Tudor” novels cover a span of history from 1430 to 1568. Number nine in the series, “The Other Boleyn Girl,” was made into a movie in 2008.
“Six Tudor Queens” series by Alison Weir
Besides penning well-researched nonfiction, British author Weir has written riveting historical fiction centered around Henry’s wives in the “Six Tudor Queens” series. Each book is titled after a queen and there are a number of novellas available as companion pieces.
Young Adult:
“Fatal Throne: The Wives of Henry VIII Tell All” by M.T. Anderson et al. (2018)
Six well-known and award-winning young adult authors came together to create this historical fiction approach in which each author offers different viewpoints of the queens. Epically sweeping and compelling with a fantasy feel.
“Young Royals” series by Carolyn Meyer
This seven book series centers around female royalty from France, England, Italy, and Scotland.The two Tudor novels are “Doomed Queen Anne,” which presents an engrossing tale of ambitious and captivating future queen Anne Boleyn, and “Patience, Princess Catherine,” which tells the tale of Henry VIII’s first wife, Catherine of Aragon, who was born in Spain and first married Henry’s brother.
“Maid of the King’s Court” by Lucy Worsley (2017)
This thrilling teen read is King Henry VIII adjacent. It follows Elizabeth Rose Camperdowne, who has understood, since childhood, that her purpose is to marry rich and restore wealth to her family. She becomes a maid of court for two of Henry’s wives, Anne of Cleves and Katherine Howard, and ultimately has to make a choice to become another mistress of the king or follow her heart to be with the poor palace page, Ned, whom she is in love with.
“The Real Anne Boleyn” by Virginia Loh-Hagan (2018)
Part of the “History Uncut” series (high interest topics with accessible reading levels for children and teens), “The Real Anne Boleyn” is a brief, fast-paced introductory look into Henry VIII’s second wife. Available as an eBook through Hoopla.
Arielle McCune is the Youth Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
