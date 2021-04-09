Sometimes I feel like a perma-student. Don’t get me wrong, learning is a wonderful thing and something I strive to continue to do forever, but wow, have I spent a ridiculous amount of money on tuition so I can learn! I currently possess two associate’s degrees in business management and health information technology. I also have cosmetology licensure under my belt. Naturally, why would I go back to school again, right?
Late in April 2020 I learned that I could obtain a bachelor’s degree in just under a year and a lot of college campuses were transitioning to a largely online format (if they didn’t already offer it) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With an undetermined amount of time at home staring me in the face, I did a little research and chatted with my husband. Much at his encouragement, I ended up enrolling in a bachelor’s program for something that I truly had an interest in — fiction writing.
I had a few prerequisite classes to knock out, but I was largely able to focus on advancing my skill set along with introducing me to and training me in areas that I would have been slapped in the face with since I got to the point of completing a manuscript. My current education experience has truly been much more beneficial than I realized that it would be.
With only three weeks of class remaining before I am completely done, graduation preparations have been underway. I have ensured that at the end of the month I will have met the requirements of the degree program, petitioned to graduate, and made sure all of my contact information was up to date. Due to my end date, there wasn’t a physical graduation ceremony scheduled yet, but I was looking forward to that announcement as I was planning to make the trip and do the whole, lengthy cap and gown experience. (Long story short, I have not done the whole cap and gown thing. Ever.)
For whatever reason, it didn’t occur to me that a physical graduation ceremony may not happen due to the current pandemic situation, so it was really disappointing for me to receive the email inviting me to participate in a graduation slideshow. While I appreciate that they are doing something, I really do not feel like participating in a slideshow graduation ceremony that contains a slide that I would make for myself. I have been ruminating on the whole situation for nearly two weeks now, and I need to just let the whole thing go, but I haven’t been able to quite yet. Maybe if I just put together and submit a slide I will feel better about the whole situation, or maybe it will make me feel worse. Who knows?
I did recently get notification that there will be some sort of in-person options “eventually,” but no one knows the who, what, when, why, or how of the whole situation, so I guess I need to just lay it to rest and accept the reality of the situation. It’s time to move on, so here I go … I’ve spent enough time and energy being sad about it, so I’ll consider this the last complaint and go back to writing my manuscripts!
For other graduates facing disappointment this year, I feel you. Keep your chin up. Your accomplishments matter and you did it! Congratulations! Now get out there and do big things!
Heather Kantrud is the Lifestyle reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
