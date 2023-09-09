I fully embrace seasonal reading; I’ve found that it gives me joy. Right now I’m seeking out books with all of the fall vibes to make me feel cozy and part of the approaching autumnal change. Here are some books perfect for fall.
“The Party Crasher” by Sophie Kinsella is a great read for closure at the end of summer. Two years ago, 20-something Effie’s parents dropped a bombshell on her family: they were getting divorced. Effie hasn’t been dealing well with her family’s changes. When Effie’s father and his unpleasant new girlfriend announce they are selling her beloved childhood home, she refuses, on principle, to attend the house-cooling party. Effie uses the party as an opportunity to sneak back into the house, looking for her childhood Russian dolls. Madcap humor ensues in this funny and heartwarming British family drama.
“Still Life” by Louise Penny is an atmospheric mystery set in the quaint village of Three Pines, Canada. Three Pines has a strong arts community populated by interesting villagers, one of whom is now dead. Chief Inspector Gamache, an experienced and level headed detective, must figure out who killed Jane Neal while keeping his arrogant new trainee in line. Well developed, unique characters and a strong setting make this a joy to read. After devouring it, I immediately checked out book two! Three Pines has major cozy vibes and I love to read this series in fall and winter.
“The Magicians” by Lev Grossman has been likened to Harry Potter for grownups. This is the coming of age tale of Quentin. Q is bright and has an easy life, but he is unhappy. He wishes life were filled with magic like in his favorite childhood books about Fillory (think Narnia). Quentin’s wish comes true when he finds himself enrolled at Brakebills, a school for magicians. This dark academia trilogy is a favorite that I re-read every few years. Excellent on audio.
Another novel with back-to-school vibes is “A Deadly Education” by Naomi Novik. Novik writes smart female main characters, and El is no exception. When she was a young child, El's great-grandmother made a prophecy that she would be a destroyer of enclaves (communities of protection for magical folk), and she's been trying desperately to avoid her dark future. In this book, El is scrabbling to survive in the Scholomance, the school for magical youth. The Scholomance is a deadly place where students must be ruthless in their strategies to survive.
This is book one in the Scholomance trilogy. I recommend you check out all three books at once; I couldn’t put this series down.
“Small Town, Big Magic” by Hazel Beck is a fun read. It features a fiery, highly-organized female protagonist who knows that she can do anything, from managing her small town in Missouri to taking on the world. I loved that the main character is a planner, and a bookstore owner. She is highly capable, while still having flaws and depth of character. Fantasy and magic come into play and witches abound. An atmospheric fall read. The sequel, “Big Little Spells,” came out last month.
Journalist Aimee Agresti’s novel “Campaign Widows” was a wonderful reading experience. I didn't want to put it down. The main characters in this book are "campaign widows" whose significant others are working on the campaign trail during election season. Agresti’s characters are funny and relatable. Through the ups and downs of this season in their lives, they connect with one another and form supportive friendships. I loved the taste of Washington DC, especially during election season. This is a world I haven't seen before and I was able to vicariously enter it. Highly entertaining.
There are a few books with fall vibes that I am looking forward to reading this season. “Family Lore” by Elizabeth Acevedo is a family drama with magical realism themes. “Butter, Sugar, Magic: Baking up a Magical Midlife” by Jessica Rosenberg follows a single mom who is starting a new phase in life. “The City Baker’s Guide to Country Living” by Louise Miller is supposed to have serious Gilmore Girl vibes.
Katelyn Boyer is the Adult Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.