Like me, many of you have at least five church cookbooks in your arsenal of cookbooks. It’s hard to be a part of this tight-knit community without sharing a recipe or two. This past week I was looking for recipe inspiration and came across my grandma’s church cookbook. Oh, what fun. Maybe I will find a recipe of hers that I don’t already have in my recipe box?
Needless to say, I thought I found a winner... asparagus salad. Sounds good, right? Not really, the recipe lost me when I read the ingredients. I had a hard time getting past the first two ingredients... a box of lime Jell-O and one can of cream of asparagus soup. What? No way! Not happening… on to the next recipe, my sister’s granola.
I love granola because it can be so many things, a snack, breakfast and even dessert. The best part, it is so easy to make.
Ingredients
• 6 cups rolled oats (I use old fashion).
• 1 ½ cups to 2 cups sliced almonds.
• 1 ½ cups to 2 cups chopped raw pecans.
• 1 ½ cups shredded coconut (use can use flakes too).
• 2/3 cup canola oil.
• 1 cup honey.
• 2 tsp vanilla.
• 1 tbsp ground cinnamon.
• ½ tsp salt.
• 2 to 3 tbsp ground flaxseed.
Directions
• To start, you will need two jelly roll pans or baking sheets that have sides at least 1 inch tall. A couple 9-by-13 pans would work too.
• Mix together oats, almonds, pecans and coconut and place on jelly roll pan. Two pans work best so that you don’t lose some of the ingredients when you mix them.
• In a bowl, mix together oil, honey, vanilla, cinnamon, salt and flaxseed.
• Pour mixture, about ¼ over each pan, then mix with a rubber scraper
• Pour the remaining mixture over each pan, then mix. Don’t forget to clean out the bowl so you get all the mixture on your granola.
• Make sure your oven is preheated to 300 degrees.
• Bake for 15 minutes, then remove and stir granola.
• Place bake into the oven for another 15 minutes, then remove a stir.
• Bake until golden brown. This may require you to shorten or lengthen your baking time, so make sure to keep an eye on the granola.
• Once done, let cool.
Once the granola has cooled you can add dried fruit or even chocolate chips, be creative and have fun.
